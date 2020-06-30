Persons of Interest

Card image cap

Diogenes Dagrepont Bernoulli Pendergast

The younger brother of Aloysius Pendergast, he is every bit as capable and intelligent. As a child, Diogenes looked up to his elder brother, who was often cold or intentionally unkind to him. A childhood incident involving Aloysius left Diogenes visually and physically impaired. As he grew older, Diogenes’s desire for revenge developed into a full-blown hatred of his brother.

Card image cap

Constance Greene

A mysterious young lady, “with eyes that seem to possess, unaccountably, a depth of almost limitless experience,” Constance becomes the ward of Agent Pendergast after he discovers her living in the secret honeycomb of passages of his Harlem mansion.

Card image cap

Lt. Vincent D`Agosta

A New York City detective and Pendergast’s close friend, D’Agosta assists Pendergast on controversial cases, often putting his own career on the line.

Card image cap

Captain Laura Haywood

A New York City cop, Captain Laura Haywood is D’Agosta’s wife. She has issues with Pendergast, primarily because of his tactics, but also because he gets D’Agosta into trouble.

Card image cap

Dr. Margo Green

Dr. Margo Green is an ethnopharmacologist and geneticist. She is also a former employee of the New York Museum of Natural History. Margo first appeared in Relic as a graduate student at the museum working under Dr. Whitney Frock. Together with Frock, her coworker Greg Kawakita, and journalist Bill Smithback, she was instrumental in solving the Museum Beast Murders.

Card image cap

Corrine “Corrie” Swanson

A student at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Corrie Swanson is an associate of Special Agent Pendergast. Corrie first appeared as a teenage Goth girl in Still Life with Crows and was the featured protagonist in the novel White Fire.

Card image cap

William “Bill” Smithback, Jr.

Bill Smithback, Jr., first appeared in Relic as a writer, commissioned by the museum to write a book about the Superstition Exhibition. He goes on to appear in many other books in the series. Sometimes he is a nuisance, but mostly he is Pendergast’s ally.

Card image cap

Dr. Nora Waterford Kelly

A curator in the Anthropology Department of the New York Museum of Natural History, Nora is the main protagonist in Thunderhead. She was last seen in New Mexico contemplating a job offer from the Santa Fe Archaeological Institute and also appeared in Cemetery Dance.

Card image cap

Helen (von Fuchs) Esterhazy Pendergast

An epidemiologist and pharmaceutical biologist, Helen was the wife of Aloysius Pendergast. First referenced by Pendergast in Relic, she is prominently featured in the three Pendergast novels that make up the “Helen Trilogy” (Fever Dream, Cold Vengeance, and Two Graves).

Card image cap

Alban Pendergast

Alban is the elder twin son of A.X.L. Pendergast and Helen Esterhazy Pendergast.

Card image cap

Tristram Pendergast

The younger of Aloysius Pendergast’s twin sons by his wife Helen, Tristram is tall and slender, with Pendergast’s blond hair, silvery-blue eyes and narrow, patrician face. Due to his unusual upbringing, he is much the opposite of his twin brother Alban.

Card image cap

Proctor

Proctor is Pendergast’s chauffeur and butler, and there is more to the character then we know. It’s clear he has military training, and that training is put to the test in The Obsidian Chamber.

Card image cap

Wren

Wren was introduced for the first time in The Cabinet of Curiosities. He is a registered professional researcher at the New York Public Library. He maintains a friendly professional relationship with Pendergast, and often calls him hypocrite lecteur, a reference to the poem “Au lecteur” by Charles Baudelaire, which was also quoted in T.S. Eliot’s “The Waste Land.”

Card image cap

Mrs. Trask

Mrs. Trask is the housekeeper of Pendergast’s mansion at 891 Riverside Drive in New York. She is described as a pleasant and plump woman.

Places of Interest

One Police Plaza

“D’Agosta had to admire the genius that went into maintaining the Interrogation Section of One Police Plaza. It was perhaps the last place you could smoke in New York City without being arrested, and as a result, the painted cinderblock walls sported a tarry, brownish sheen. They made a point of keeping them grimy. The air was so dead and stale it felt like there must be a corpse hidden somewhere. And the linoleum floor was so old it could have been peeled up and put in a glass case in the Smithsonian.” (Brimstone)

New York Museum of Natural History

Lieutenant Vincent D’Agosta is assigned as lead detective on the murder of a technician in the Museum’s Osteology Department. The Museum is where he and FBI Special Agent Aloysius Pendergast first joined forces to investigate a disturbing multiple murder case in the novel Relic, and it is a building that D’Agosta had hoped he’d never have reason to enter again…

Lieutenant Vincent D’Agosta began climbing the broad, granite steps of the main entrance to the New York Museum of Natural History. As he did so, he glanced up through the noon light at the vast Beaux-Arts façade—four city blocks long, in the grand Roman style. This building held very bad memories for him…and it seemed like an unpleasant twist of fate that he would find himself entering it again, now of all times.” (Blue Labyrinth)

891 Riverside Drive

FBI Special Agent Aloysius Pendergast inherited this mansion from his great-great-uncle Antoine Leng Pendergast, otherwise known as Enoch Leng. Leng acquired the mansion, originally an abbey, after he was expelled from the Pendergast family in Louisiana.

he stately Beaux-Arts mansion on Riverside Drive between 137th and 138th Streets, while carefully tended and impeccably preserved, appeared to be untenanted. On this stormy June evening, no figures paced the widow’s walk overlooking the Hudson River. No yellow glow from within flowed through the decorative oriel windows. The only visible light, in fact, came from the front entrance, illuminating the drive beneath the building’s porte cochere.” (Blue Labyrinth)

Cafe de Artiste

William Smithback, Jr., treats his wife Nora Kelly to a special anniversary dinner in Cemetery Dance.

It was the perfect place for a romantic meal. The soft, seductive lighting; the cozy banquettes; the titillating artwork of Howard Chandler Christy—and then, on top of everything else, the sublime food.” (Cemetery Dance)

Brooklyn Botanical Gardens - The Palm House

While examining the map of the Botanic Garden, Constance had mentally sketched out a route of approach. The best point of entry would be the elegant Palm House, much of which had been converted from greenhouse into an event space for hosting social functions. The building had large, single-paned glass windows. The newer greenhouses, on the other hand, had smaller windows, some of them with double-paned glass.” (Blue Labyrinth)

The Neptune Room

Nora Kelly ducks into an Upper West Side bar after an upsetting encounter.

“Her eye settled on the closest bar, the Neptune Room: a loud, ostentatious seafood place she had never been into. Never wanted to go into. Never expected to go into. She went in, settled on a stool. The bartender came over right away. ‘What’ll it be?’ ‘Beefeater martini, extra dry.’” (Blue Labyrinth)

Ten Ren Tea and Ginseng Company

One of the finest tea shops in the world, Ten Ren specializes in one of Special Agent Pendergast’s very favorite teas.

“ ‘King’s Tea of Osmanthus Oolong,’ said Pendergast, nodding toward her cup. ‘One of the finest in the world. From bushes grown on the sunny sides of the mountains, new shoots gathered only in the spring.’” (Cabinet of Curiosities)

Inwood Hill Park

In Cemetery Dance, Pendergast and D’Agosta investigate a religious cult squatting in Inwood Hill Park.

“The most persistent stories of animal sacrifice come from Inwood, the northernmost neighborhood of Manhattan. A number of complaints have reached police and animal welfare agencies from the Indian Road and West 214th Street neighborhoods, in which residents claim to have heard the sounds of animals in distress. These animal cries, which residents describe as coming from goats, chickens, and sheep, allegedly issue from a deconsecrated church building at the center of a reclusive community in Inwood Hill Park known familiarly as ‘the Ville.’ Efforts to speak to residents of the Ville and its community leader, the Rev. Eugene Bossong, were unsuccessful.” (Cemetery Dance)

Le Cirque 2000

This restaurant is the site of Lieutenant Vincent D’Agosta’s first date with Captain Laura Hayward. In 1974, Sirio Maccioni opened what was destined to become a New York landmark – Le Cirque, which literally translates as “the circus” in French, at the Mayfair Hotel. In 1997, Le Cirque outgrew its original location and relocated to a larger space in the New York Palace Hotel (formerly known as The Helmsley Palace) under the name Le Cirque 2000. This landmark restaurant moved to its current location in the Bloomberg Building on East 58th Street in 2006. But in 2004, when D’Agosta took Hayward out, it would have still been Le Cirque 2000 in The Helmsley Palace.

Hart Island

In Cemetery Dance, Pendergast and D’Agosta investigate a religious cult squatting in Inwood Hill Park.

“The most persistent stories of animal sacrifice come from Inwood, the northernmost neighborhood of Manhattan. A number of complaints have reached police and animal welfare agencies from the Indian Road and West 214th Street neighborhoods, in which residents claim to have heard the sounds of animals in distress. These animal cries, which residents describe as coming from goats, chickens, and sheep, allegedly issue from a deconsecrated church building at the center of a reclusive community in Inwood Hill Park known familiarly as ‘the Ville.’ Efforts to speak to residents of the Ville and its community leader, the Rev. Eugene Bossong, were unsuccessful.” (Cemetery Dance)

Rituals & Diversion

 Tea Ceremony

“Carefully, he filled the caddy, measured in the powdered tea, whisked it to a precise consistency, then poured it into two exquisite seventeenth-century bowls. As he sipped, he allowed certain memories to form pictures in his mind, one at a time, lingering over each before moving to the next.” (Cemetary Dance, ch. 7)

 

 Chongg Ran practice

“Pendergast lay on the ground, maintaining an acute awareness of his surroundings: the smell of dry weeds, the felling of sticky heat, the stubble and pebbles pressing into his back. He isolated every individual sound, every chirp, rustle, flutter, whisper, down to the faint breathing of his assistant sitting some yards away…” (Still Life with Crows, ch. 38)

 

 Collects Bonsai

Pendergast keeps a collection of Bonsai inside a room of his Dakota apartment, which is described in detail in Reliquary, ch. 26; Cabinet of Curiosities, ch. 9, and Fever Dream, ch. 7.

 

 Vintage Car Enthusiast

The collection includes: Porshe Roadster '54 Spyder 550, 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith

 

 Oenophile and Liquorist

“That wine is the reason, the only reason, I took the case. In the nineteenth century, Chateau Haut-Braquilanges produced the finest wines in France.” (Crimson Shore, ch. 1)

Pendergast also enjoys Absinthe (Blue Labyrinth, Crimson Shore), as does his brother Diogenes.

The Family History

Brushes With Death

Poisoned
Blue Labyrinth, ch. 20

Prison Brawl
Book of the Dead, ch.30

Mauled
Fever Dream, ch. 3
Bricked Up and left to die
Brimstone, ch. 84
Cambodian Death Camp
Relic, ch. 16 - rumored, not confirmed
Shot
Cabinet of Curiosities, ch. 3
Cemetery Dance, ch. 79
Cold Vengeance, ch. 4
Two Graves, first chapter