Meet The Orbit Works Team

The Orbit publishing team based in New York is one of the most talented, passionate, and successful science fiction and fantasy teams in the business. As an Orbit Works author, your books will be edited, promoted, designed, and produced by the same team that publishes Orbit’s many New York Times bestsellers and Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Award winners. And as an Orbit Works author, you will be joining this team. We look forward to meeting you!